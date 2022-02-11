Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $207.33 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 62,624 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $207,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

