Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.10.

TSE:MFC traded down C$0.37 on Friday, reaching C$27.52. 2,488,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$53.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.77.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

