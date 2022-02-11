Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Issues Earnings Results

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 5,052,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

