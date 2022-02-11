ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

