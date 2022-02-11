Mandiant Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mandiant in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $186,897,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $38,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $30,116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $22,097,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $21,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

