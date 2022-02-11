Mandiant Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mandiant in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MNDT stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

