Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

EMG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.18) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.89).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 199.85 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 215.31. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 140.90 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.