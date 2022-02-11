Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.06% of Vericel worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of VCEL opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,544.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. Vericel’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

