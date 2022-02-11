Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 45,768 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,768 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 1.08% of CyberOptics worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBE. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,266,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,323,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CyberOptics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CyberOptics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

