Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,125 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE SONY opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average is $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

