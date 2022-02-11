Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

