Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $73.01, but opened at $71.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 257 shares.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.13) EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.