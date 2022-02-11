Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Macquarie Group stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.61 and a fifty-two week high of $157.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.61.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

