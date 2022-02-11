Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,329 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 649,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,881 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after acquiring an additional 199,142 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POR opened at $51.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

