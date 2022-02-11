Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 502,093 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,093 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $133.27 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

