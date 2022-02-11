Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,295 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

