Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 262 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 184.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $182.52 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

