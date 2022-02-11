Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 58.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 134,995 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 112.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 172,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 7,371.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

