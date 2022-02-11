Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

