Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Li Auto by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Li Auto by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,389,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after acquiring an additional 139,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,779 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

