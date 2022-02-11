Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

NYSE RNR opened at $154.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

