Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Trading Down 0.1%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.91. 3,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Get Mabuchi Motor alerts:

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MBUMY)

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brush motors. The company sells its products in Japan, North and Latin America, Europe, China, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.