M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 392,763 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $6,937,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $4,108,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

