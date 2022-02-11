M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of MDC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 750,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,737. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in M.D.C. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

