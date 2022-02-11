Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.39% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.74.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. Lyft has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

