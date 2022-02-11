Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Lyft stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 167,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lyft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,490 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

