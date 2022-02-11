Loop Capital Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $55.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $155.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

