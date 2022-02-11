Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Lonza Group stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

