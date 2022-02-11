Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 1,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

LOCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Local Bounti Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

