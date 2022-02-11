LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 579.74% and a negative net margin of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. LiveOne updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LVO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.17. LiveOne has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of LiveOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

