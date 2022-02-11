Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

LQDA stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $329.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 4,365.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

