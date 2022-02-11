Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $370.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Linde stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.33. Linde has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

