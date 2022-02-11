Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $370.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.
Linde stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.33. Linde has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
