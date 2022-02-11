Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $308.85 on Friday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
