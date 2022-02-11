Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $308.85 on Friday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

