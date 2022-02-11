LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. 5,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,806. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

