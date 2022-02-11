LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target Increased to $3.70 by Analysts at B. Riley

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $3.30 to $3.70 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.30.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,344,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

