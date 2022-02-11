Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.05. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 21,300 shares.

LCUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,937.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

