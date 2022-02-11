Lexington Realty Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,679,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

