Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year.

LXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 88,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

