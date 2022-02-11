Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Shares Purchased by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Levere were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,780,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVRA opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Levere Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Levere Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

