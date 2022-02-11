Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 5.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lerer Hippeau Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.