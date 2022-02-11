LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

LC stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.