Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $22,159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.