Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.16.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.
