Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 97.1% in January

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.60. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,444. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.