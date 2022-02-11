Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $174.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEA. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.29.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.