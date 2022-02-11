Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,859,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $524,333,000 after buying an additional 122,980 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,006,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 454,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $128,056,000 after buying an additional 87,238 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $302.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

