Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

LSTR traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

