Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 538.50 ($7.28) on Friday. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 487.60 ($6.59) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.80). The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 525.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 568.57.

Get Lancashire alerts:

LRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 730 ($9.87) to GBX 760 ($10.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.68) to GBX 781 ($10.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.63).

In related news, insider Simon Fraser bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($14,009.47).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.