Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $594.87. 1,514,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $662.19 and its 200 day moving average is $622.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.