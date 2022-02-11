Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski Sells 500 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 37.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

