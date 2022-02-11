Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.66. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $228.01 and a one year high of $317.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.40.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

